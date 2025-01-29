Bo Horvat News: Scores in win over Avalanche

Horvat scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Horvat's point streak is up to six games (five goals, three assists). His third-period tally also stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old center is up to 18 goals (five game-winners), 20 helpers, 143 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-13 rating through 48 appearances. He should continue to thrive in a top-six role.