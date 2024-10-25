Bo Horvat News: Secures win in overtime

Horvat scored the game-winning goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Horvat tallied 1:09 into overtime to secure the win in a game in which the Islanders never trailed. The 29-year-old center has scored in two of the last three games. He has three goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating over seven contests. The Islanders have already been shut out three times this year, which explains why Horvat's offense has been lukewarm so far.