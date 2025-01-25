Fantasy Hockey
Bo Horvat headshot

Bo Horvat News: Stays warm with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Horvat recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Horvat also won 19 of 26 faceoffs, the sixth time in 10 games in January he's won over 70 percent of his draws. The center is on a five-game point streak (four goals, three assists) after setting up an Anders Lee tally. Horvat has 17 goals, 20 helpers, 140 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-13 rating over 47 appearances this season as a fixture in the Islanders' top six.

Bo Horvat
New York Islanders
