Bo Horvat News: Strikes on power play
Horvat scored a power-play goal on nine shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Horvat has scored in four of five games in March, including each of the last three. This was his first power-play point since Jan. 28 versus the Rangers. The 30-year-old center is up to 28 goals, 45 points (14 on the power play), 176 shots on net, 44 hits, 34 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 51 appearances. Horvat continues to excel in a top-line role and should be in the lineup for most fantasy managers.
