Bo Horvat News: Tallies twice in win

Horvat scored two goals on four shots, added five hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Horvat's second tally came on the power play. This was his third multi-point effort in January, and he's earned six goals and two assists over eight contests this month. The 29-year-old center is up to 16 goals, 35 points (five on the power play), 134 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-11 rating over 45 appearances.