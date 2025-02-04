Bo Horvat News: Ten points in last 10 games

Horvat scored a goal Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Vegas.

Late in the first period, Horvat went in on a breakaway and scored with a backhand through Ilya Samsonov's five-hole. It put the Isles up 1-0. He has six goals and four assists in his last 10 games and 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 52 games this season. The Isles have the worst power play in the NHL this season after finishing 15th the year before. Horvat has just five power-play points (three goals) in 52 games after putting up 18 (10 goals) in 81 last season. He's on pace for more than 60 points, but he's doing it the hard way at 5-on-5.