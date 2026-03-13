Bobby Brink Injury: Could play Saturday

Brink (undisclosed) is feeling better according to head coach John Hynes and could return Saturday versus the Rangers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Brink has a goal in three games since his trade from the Flyers on Mar. 6. The native of Minnesota has 14 goals, 13 assists and 68 hits in 58 appearances with the Flyers and Wild this season. Consider Brink a game-time decision Saturday.