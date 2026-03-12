Bobby Brink headshot

Bobby Brink Injury: Expected to miss Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Brink (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Brink has 14 goals, 27 points, 20 PIM and 68 hits in 58 outings between Philadelphia and Minnesota in 2025-26. Robby Fabbri is projected to draw into the lineup Thursday due to Brink's absence.

Bobby Brink
Minnesota Wild
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Brink
