Bobby Brink Injury: Expected to miss Thursday's game
Brink (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Brink has 14 goals, 27 points, 20 PIM and 68 hits in 58 outings between Philadelphia and Minnesota in 2025-26. Robby Fabbri is projected to draw into the lineup Thursday due to Brink's absence.
