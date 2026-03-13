Bobby Brink headshot

Bobby Brink Injury: Feeling better

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:08pm

Brink (upper body) is feeling better, but it's unclear if he will play Saturday versus the Rangers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Brink has a goal in three games since being traded to the Wild from the Flyers on Mar. 6. He has 14 goals, 13 assists and 68 hits in 58 appearances between Philadelphia and Minnesota this season.

Bobby Brink
Minnesota Wild
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