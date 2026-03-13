Bobby Brink Injury: Feeling better
Brink (upper body) is feeling better, but it's unclear if he will play Saturday versus the Rangers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Brink has a goal in three games since being traded to the Wild from the Flyers on Mar. 6. He has 14 goals, 13 assists and 68 hits in 58 appearances between Philadelphia and Minnesota this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Brink See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Brink See More