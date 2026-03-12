Bobby Brink Injury: Game-time call

Brink (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Flyers on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

There is no update on Brink, but he is expected to play, if he feels good. Brink potted his first goal in three games for the Wild, after he was dealt at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. Brink has 14 goals and 13 assists across 58 games between Minnesota and Philadelphia this season. Should Brink not play, look for Nico Sturm or Robby Fabbri to take his place in the lineup.