Bobby Brink headshot

Bobby Brink Injury: Not in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Brink (upper body) is set to sit out Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, per the NHL media site.

Brink is slated to miss his fourth straight game. The 24-year-old winger's next chance to play is in a rematch against the Blackhawks on Thursday in Minnesota. Robby Fabbri will get back in the lineup in a depth role for Tuesday's contest.

Bobby Brink
Minnesota Wild
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