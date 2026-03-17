Bobby Brink Injury: Not in lineup Tuesday
Brink (upper body) is set to sit out Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, per the NHL media site.
Brink is slated to miss his fourth straight game. The 24-year-old winger's next chance to play is in a rematch against the Blackhawks on Thursday in Minnesota. Robby Fabbri will get back in the lineup in a depth role for Tuesday's contest.
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