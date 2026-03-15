Bobby Brink Injury: Unavailable against Toronto

Brink (upper body) will remain sidelined against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Brink will miss his third consecutive contest due to his upper-body injury. The 24-year-old's next opportunity to get back into the lineup will be in Chicago on Tuesday. If Brink is ready for that game against the Blackhawks, Nico Sturm will probably be a healthy scratch.