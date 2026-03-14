Bobby Brink Injury: Won't play Saturday
Brink (upper body) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, according to Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.
Brink will sit out his second straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return against Toronto on Sunday. He has compiled 14 goals, 27 points, 93 shots on net and 68 hits in 58 games between Minnesota and Philadelphia this season.
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