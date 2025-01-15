Bobby Brink News: Buries goal Tuesday

Brink scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Brink ended a five-game point drought with the goal. The 23-year-old hadn't scored since Nov. 29 against the Rangers, but he racked up a respectable eight assists over 20 contests between goals. The middle-six winger is at 20 points, 57 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-8 rating over 42 appearances this season.