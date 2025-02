Brink had a goal and three assists in a 6-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Brink tipped a puck just 10 seconds after Noah Cates scored late in the third to put the Flyers up 5-1. Their line, along with Tyson Foerster, combined for 10 points on the night. Brink's four points were a career mark, and he now has eight goals and 19 assists in 56 games.