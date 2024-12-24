Bobby Brink News: Chips in with assist

Brink notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Brink has three helpers over his last seven contests while filling a middle-six role. The 23-year-old winger has a total of 15 points, 47 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-11 rating over 32 appearances this season. Brink's got a little physicality, but his role in a shaky offense doesn't offer much security for fantasy managers -- he's best deployed as a streaming option in favorable matchups.