Bobby Brink News: Deals helper in loss

Brink notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Brink continues to be an assist machine with six of them over his last seven games. On the negative side, he's now gone 15 games without a goal, taking just 19 shots on net in that span. He's at four tallies, 15 helpers, 53 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-8 rating through 36 outings overall. Brink fills a third-line role, and until he can find a stronger scoring touch, he's only a fantasy option in deeper formats.