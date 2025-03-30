Bobby Brink News: Earns two assists Saturday

Brink logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Brink has collected a goal and three assists over his last four games. Prior to this stretch, he was limited to a three-point effort and eight scoreless outings over his previous nine contests. The 23-year-old winger's ice time has ticked up recently, which will likely help him sustain more offense. He's at 11 goals, 24 helpers, 97 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-11 rating through 72 appearances this season.