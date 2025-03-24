Bobby Brink News: Pots goal Sunday
Brink scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Brink has gotten on the scoresheet in just three of 12 games in March, earning three goals and two assists. The 23-year-old winger has held onto a middle-six role for much of the season, and he's managed to take a step up on offense in his second full campaign. He's at 11 goals, 33 points, 95 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-11 rating across 69 appearances, with his mix of depth scoring and physical play being useful in deeper fantasy formats.
