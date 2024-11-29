Bobby Brink News: Provides goal Friday

Brink supplied a goal in the Flyers' 3-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Brink opened the scoring just 3:14 into the game. He had failed to find the back of the net in his previous six outings, though he did register two assists in that span. Brink has four goals and 11 points in 21 appearances in 2024-25, putting him on pace to top his mark of 23 points in 57 outings last season.