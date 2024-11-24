Fantasy Hockey
Bobby Brink News: Puts up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Brink notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Brink has earned a goal and four assists over his last seven outings. The winger was scratched three times in late October, but he hasn't sat out since returning to the lineup Oct. 29. For the season, Brink is at 10 points, 30 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-8 rating over 18 appearances, playing mainly in a middle-six role with power-play time.

