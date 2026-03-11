Bobby Brink News: Scores in big win
Brink scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.
This was Brink's third game with the Wild since he was traded from the Flyers. The Minnesota native was able to light the lamp in his first game for his hometown team. He's up to 14 goals, 27 points, 93 shots on net, 68 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 58 appearances this season. Brink has decent upside even in a third-line role for the Wild, so fantasy managers should at least keep an eye on him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Brink See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Brink See More