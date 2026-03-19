Bobby Brink News: Set to return Thursday

Brink (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brink has missed the last four games due to an upper-body injury, but it appears as though he'll be back in action against Chicago. Across eight appearances since the Olympic break, he's recorded a goal, two assists, eight hits and six blocked shots while averaging 15:50 of ice time.