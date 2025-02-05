Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bobby Brink headshot

Bobby Brink News: Supplies helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Brink notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Brink's offense has been a little spotty since the start of January -- he has three goals and two assists over 17 games in that span, and none of his points have come in consecutive contests. The winger remains in a middle-six role, so it appears his scoring struggles have not discouraged head coach John Tortorella, but he could get moved around once Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier are able to report to the team following the completion of their immigration paperwork. Brink has tied his career high of 23 points, and he's added 73 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-13 rating across 52 appearances this season.

Bobby Brink
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now