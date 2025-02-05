Bobby Brink News: Supplies helper Tuesday

Brink notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Brink's offense has been a little spotty since the start of January -- he has three goals and two assists over 17 games in that span, and none of his points have come in consecutive contests. The winger remains in a middle-six role, so it appears his scoring struggles have not discouraged head coach John Tortorella, but he could get moved around once Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier are able to report to the team following the completion of their immigration paperwork. Brink has tied his career high of 23 points, and he's added 73 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-13 rating across 52 appearances this season.