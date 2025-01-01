Bobby Brink News: Two assists on New Year's Eve

Brink recorded two assists, two shots and two hits while posting a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Brink hasn't found the back of the net since the 3-1 win over the Rangers on Nov. 29, but he's been thriving as a playmaker in recent weeks. The 23-year-old winger has recorded helpers in four of his last six games, tallying five in that span, and he's up to a career-high 14 assists in 35 games this season.