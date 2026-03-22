Bobby Brink News: Two points in OT win
Brink scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
The former Flyer got the Wild on the board midway through the second period before feeding Vladimir Tarasenko for the OT winner. It was Brink's first multi-point performance since the trade that sent him west, and in five games for Minnesota he's produced two goals and three points.
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