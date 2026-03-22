Bobby Brink headshot

Bobby Brink News: Two points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Brink scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

The former Flyer got the Wild on the board midway through the second period before feeding Vladimir Tarasenko for the OT winner. It was Brink's first multi-point performance since the trade that sent him west, and in five games for Minnesota he's produced two goals and three points.

Bobby Brink
Minnesota Wild
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