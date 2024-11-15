Bobby Brink News: Two points in Ottawa
Brink scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.
Both points came in the third period as the Flyers rallied from a 4-2 deficit, with Brink getting credit for the tying tally when the rebound on an Anthony Richard shot deflected off his skate and into the net. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Brink, and in 14 appearances this season he's mustered three goals and eight points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now