Bobby Brink headshot

Bobby Brink News: Two points in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Brink scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Both points came in the third period as the Flyers rallied from a 4-2 deficit, with Brink getting credit for the tying tally when the rebound on an Anthony Richard shot deflected off his skate and into the net. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Brink, and in 14 appearances this season he's mustered three goals and eight points.

Bobby Brink
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
