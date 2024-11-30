Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bobby McMann headshot

Bobby McMann Injury: Moved to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

McMann (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Toronto also activated Auston Matthews (upper body) and Matthew Knies (upper body) from IR on Saturday while assigning Alex Steeves to the minors. McMann has six goals, one assist, 52 shots on net and 34 hits across 21 games this season. He won't be eligible to play until at least Dec. 6 against Washington, though an exact timeline for his return is unclear.

Bobby McMann
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now