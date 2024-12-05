Bobby McMann Injury: Still one week away

McMann (lower body) is progressing in his recovery but won't play in the Leafs' next two games after head coach Craig Berube told reporters Thursday, "Hopefully if he gets skating here and he feels good, he could be an option for next week, but we'll see," per Mark Masters of TSN.

McMann has already missed three games due to his lower-body problem, so he is eligible to come off injured reserve as soon as cleared to play. Where the natural center fits into the lineup remains to be seen due to the emergence of Fraser Minten, who has racked up four points over six games since being called up. Once given the green light, McMann will need to be activated off injured reserve.