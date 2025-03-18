Fantasy Hockey
Bobby McMann headshot

Bobby McMann News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

McMann scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

McMann snapped his 12-game goal drought in the third period. In that span, the 28-year-old was limited to three assists. McMann has proven his worth when injuries occur to give him a taste of top-six action, but he typically hasn't been able to keep the momentum up once he returns to the third line. Overall, he's produced 18 goals, 11 helpers, 130 shots on net, 99 hits and a plus-6 rating over 59 appearances.

Bobby McMann
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
