Bobby McMann News: Buries goal Tuesday
McMann scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.
McMann's tally capped off a three-goal rally for the Kraken in a span of 2:21, and it forced overtime. With five goals and two assists over six games for Seattle, McMann has elevated his play and is a great addition for fantasy managers down the stretch. The 29-year-old has 24 goals, 39 points, 142 shots on net, 148 hits and 32 PIM over 66 appearances between the Kraken and the Maple Leafs.
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