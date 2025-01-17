Bobby McMann News: Contributes helper

McMann notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

The helper ended a six-game slump for McMann. That's a large step back for the winger, who racked up six goals and four assists over nine contests between Dec. 15 and Jan. 2. The 28-year-old is at 18 points, 89 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-6 rating through 38 appearances this season. McMann continues to see middle-six minutes.