Bobby McMann News: Finds twine Wednesday

McMann scored a goal on eight shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

The goal ended an 11-game point drought for McMann, who had 26 shots on net and 17 hits in that span. The 28-year-old forward started the year well, and it's a positive he's stayed in the lineup even amid a deep slump. He has four goals, one assist, 44 shots on net, 30 hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating over 17 contests in a middle-six role.