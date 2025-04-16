Bobby McMann News: Generates assist

McMann notched an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

McMann ended his nine-game point drought with his helper on a Nicholas Robertson goal late in the third period. The 28-year-old McMann has found success at times this season, but it's been tougher when he's confined to the third line. He's at 35 points, 172 shots on net, 136 hits and a plus-14 rating over 74 appearances. He'll be a lock to be in the lineup for the playoffs.