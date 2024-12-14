Bobby McMann News: Good to go
McMann (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Detroit on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Following a seven-game absence, McMann will skate on Toronto's third line versus the Red Wings. He has produced six goals, one assist, 52 shots on net and 34 hits through 21 outings this season. McMann will replace Ryan Reaves in Saturday's lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now