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Bobby McMann News: Good to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

McMann (not injury related) is set to play against Vancouver on Saturday, per Sound of Hockey.

McMann was acquired by Seattle from Toronto on March 6, but he's missed the Kraken's past three games while waiting for his visa paperwork to get approved. He has 19 goals and 32 points in 60 appearances in 2025-26. McMann is projected to serve on the top line alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle in his Kraken debut.

Bobby McMann
Seattle Kraken
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