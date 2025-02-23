Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bobby McMann headshot

Bobby McMann News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

McMann notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McMann had gone eight games without a helper before assisting on a Nicholas Robertson tally in the second period. The 28-year-old McMann had a strong stretch as a top-line fill in during January, but offense will be harder to sustain in his current third-line role. Overall, he's contributed a career-high 26 points (six on the power play), 122 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-6 rating over 49 appearances.

Bobby McMann
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now