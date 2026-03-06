Bobby McMann News: Involved in deadline deal
Seattle obtained McMann (not injury related) from Toronto on Friday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
McMann has generated 19 goals, 32 points, 125 shots on net and 135 hits in 60 appearances this season. He sat out two straight games before Friday's trade deadline for roster-management reasons. Once his immigration paperwork is in order, McMann could occupy a middle- or bottom-six role for the Kraken.
