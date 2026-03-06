Bobby McMann headshot

Bobby McMann News: Involved in deadline deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 12:50pm

Seattle obtained McMann (not injury related) from Toronto on Friday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

McMann has generated 19 goals, 32 points, 125 shots on net and 135 hits in 60 appearances this season. He sat out two straight games before Friday's trade deadline for roster-management reasons. Once his immigration paperwork is in order, McMann could occupy a middle- or bottom-six role for the Kraken.

Bobby McMann
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby McMann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby McMann See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
25 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
31 days ago