Bobby McMann headshot

Bobby McMann News: Nets equalizer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

McMann scored a goal on eight shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

McMann had gone three games without a point entering this contest. The 29-year-old has now earned nine goals and 13 points over 14 outings for the Kraken since he was traded from the Maple Leafs. In total, he has 28 goals, 45 points, 171 shots on net, 160 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 74 appearances. He's shown an ability to play with a variety of linemates in Seattle, which is a good sign whether he re-signs with the Kraken or opts to move elsewhere in free agency this summer.

Bobby McMann
Seattle Kraken
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