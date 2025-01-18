Fantasy Hockey
Bobby McMann News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 8:29pm

McMann had a goal on five shots, an assist, two blocks, one hit and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens.

McMann triggered a run of seven unanswered goals in helping the Maple Leafs overcome a 3-0 deficit. He scored an unassisted marker midway through the second period and helped on a William Nylander tally, which tied the game early in the third. McMann is digging himself out of a mini-scoring slump. After going scoreless in six straight outings, the forward has one goal and two assists over the last two contests.

