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Bobby McMann News: Pots goal vs. Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:18am

McMann scored a goal, took three shots and recorded four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

McMann scored Seattle's third goal, and his snap shot at the 17:33 mark of the final frame not only gave him 29 goals on the year, but it also reduced the deficit to just one goal. McMann has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in his 16 appearances with the Kraken since being acquired from the Maple Leafs before the trade deadline, and overall, he has 47 points in 76 regular-season appearances -- a new career-best mark by a sizable margin.

Bobby McMann
Seattle Kraken
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