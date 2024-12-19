Bobby McMann News: Puts away goal

McMann scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

McMann's second-period tally ended up being in the game-winner. The 28-year-old has three points over three contests since he returned from a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He's currently on the third line, but he'd be a top candidate for a top-six look if such a spot opens up at any time. McMann has seven goals, three assists, 61 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-11 rating through 24 outings this season.