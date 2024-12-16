Bobby McMann News: Sets up two goals Sunday
McMann delivered two assists and took two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.
McMann participated in the build-up of the goals scored by Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson in the first and second periods, respectively. This was the first time the 28-year-old cracked the scoresheet since bagging two goals in a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Nov. 16, although it must be noted he missed seven games due to a lower-body injury between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12. McMann has six goals and three helpers over 23 appearances this season.
