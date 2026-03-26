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Bobby McMann News: Sixth goal in last seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

McMann scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over Tampa Bay.

It's McMann's sixth goal in seven games (three assists; 20 shots) as a member of the Kraken and his 25th of the season. Two of the goals have come on the power play. McMann is a great fantasy play right now, and his success on the left coast will bolster his case for a solid raise in his new contract.

Bobby McMann
Seattle Kraken
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