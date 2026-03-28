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Bobby McMann News: Stays hot despite shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

McCann recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

McCann participated in the build-up of Chandler Stephenson's goal in the first period, and he later doubled Seattle's lead in the second frame. It wouldn't be a stretch to consider McCann one of the hottest forwards in the NHL of late, as this goal means he's now found the back of the net seven times in his last eight games, including the last three in a row. Since making his Kraken debut on March 14, McCann has posted seven goals, four assists, 23 shots and 17 hits across eight outings.

Bobby McMann
Seattle Kraken
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