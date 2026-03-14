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Bobby McMann News: Stellar in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

McMann scored twice on four shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was McMann's first action since March 2 with the Maple Leafs, as he was scratched twice before the trade deadline and then had to sit out three more games waiting for his visa paperwork to be completed. The 29-year-old slotted onto the top line and also worked on the power play, which could boost his offense moving forward, though he did have an easy first matchup in a Kraken sweater. Through 61 contests this season, McMann has a career-best 21 goals and 35 points while adding 129 shots on net, 139 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating. The Kraken are in the playoff hunt, but McMann is also angling for a good contract in free agency, so the next few weeks will be important to see if his future could be in Seattle in the long run.

Bobby McMann
Seattle Kraken
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