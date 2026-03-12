Bobby McMann headshot

Bobby McMann News: Still unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 12:41pm

McMann (not injury related) isn't expected to be available to play Thursday versus Colorado, per 93.3 KJR.

McMann was acquired by Seattle from Toronto on Friday, but it's taking him longer than expected to go through the visa process. Head coach Lane Lambert described the situation as "extremely disappointing." McMann had 19 goals and 32 points in 60 outings with the Maple Leafs before the trade.

Bobby McMann
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby McMann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby McMann See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago