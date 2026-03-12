Bobby McMann News: Still unavailable
McMann (not injury related) isn't expected to be available to play Thursday versus Colorado, per 93.3 KJR.
McMann was acquired by Seattle from Toronto on Friday, but it's taking him longer than expected to go through the visa process. Head coach Lane Lambert described the situation as "extremely disappointing." McMann had 19 goals and 32 points in 60 outings with the Maple Leafs before the trade.
