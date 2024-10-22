Bobby McMann News: Supplies assist in win

McMann produced an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

McMann has been productive in a middle-six role with three goals, one assist, 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-7 rating over five games. The 28-year-old has seen power-play time in three of his five outings, but he's not guaranteed to stay in that role throughout the year. McMann can put up some depth scoring and add toughness, making him a decent option for deeper fantasy formats.