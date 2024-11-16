Fantasy Hockey
Bobby McMann News: Two goals while in top six

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:15pm

McMann scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.

He's playing up the lineup and making the most of it -- he has three goals in his last two games (11 shots). McMann has speed and skill, and he does the little things right. He forechecks hard, goes to the dirty areas, and he's conscientious in his own zone. McMann won't help fantasy managers on the power play, but he could offer value if he forces his way into a more permanent gig on a scoring line.

