Bobby McMann News: Won't play Wednesday
McMann will be held out for Wednesday's game against New Jersey due to roster management purposes.
McMann is one of several players who will sit out Wednesday's game for the Maple Leafs ahead of Friday's trade deadline. Reports ahead of the Olympic break suggested that the Oilers were interested in McMann and that Toronto was seeking a first-round pick, but it's not yet clear whether a trade partner will ultimately materialize in the hours leading up to the deadline. It wouldn't be surprising to see McMann also sit out Thursday's matchup against the Rangers.
